Mary Murphy Schenk, of Selinsgrove, passed away on the most memorable day of the century, “Twosday” 2/22/22 (very appropriate for her) at the age of 86. She was born in Mount Holly, N.J. on April 2, 1935, to William and Peg Ruff.
Mary graduated from Moorestown High School and married Tom Murphy in 1954. They had three children together that they raised in Maple Shade and Riverton, N.J.. Mary was a homemaker until her youngest was in school. She went on to have a very successful real estate career fueled by her determination like a hungry lion, memorable smile, and exuberant personality. Mary was always active in her community. She was a visiting nurse, part of the porch club and red hat society, sang in the church choir, acted in plays, and loved entertaining, decorating, and partying.
After mourning her husband Tom’s early passing, she fell in love and married Vincent Schenk in 1990. Even after 31 years together, he affectionately still called her “my bride” until the very end.
Mary was a woman of many hats. She was an artist, loved painting, was a master gardener, enjoyed singing silly songs, and cooking. In recent years, she could be found sitting on the porch talking to all who walked by.
Known to her family as the “Marm,” she was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family and friends always knew how much she loved and cared about them because she told them every chance she got. She loved the beach and was happiest when her great, big family was surrounding her.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Vince; her daughters, Mary Lou (Lloyd) Carmack and Margaret (Bryan) Rynearson; her stepchildren, Jane (Michael) Markowicz and Kurt Schenk; her siblings, Billy (Maggie) Ruff, Cassie (Charlie) Wallace, and Jimmy (Bea) Ruff; her grandchildren, Scott (Ann Marie) Carmack, Patrick (Maggie) Carmack, Sean (Allison) Carmack, PJ (Taylor) Carmack, Thomas (Samantha) Rynearson, Kevin Rynearson, Anna Markowicz, Katie Rynearson, and Jack Rynearson; her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jonas, Judith, Nina, Tripp, Celeste, Colette, Eliza, Crew, Carson, and Rory; and numerous other family members and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Tom; her son, Austin Don Murphy; and her stepson, Eric Schenk.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Murphy Schenk Art Scholarship, c/o Susquehanna University, by visiting www.susqu.edu and clicking “Give Now.”
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.