Mary N. Huff, 81, Mifflinburg

Mary N. Huff, 81, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:19 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 27, 1941, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Theodore and Nellie (Beyers) Huff.
Mary was a member of the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed attending the Lewisburg Senior Center, crocheting, and spending time with her great-nieces.
Surviving are two brothers, David Huff of Watsontown, and Richard Huff of Lewisburg; one sister, Victoria Byers of Mifflinburg, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by many siblings.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
