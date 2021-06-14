Mary P. (Keim) Snyder, of Dornsife, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Leck Kill, a daughter of the late Ira S. and Edna P. (Oxenrider) Tobias.
Mary was married on Feb. 14, 1959, to Marvin G. Keim who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1981. She remarried on Nov. 5, 1982, to Guy “Jeff” J. Snyder Jr. who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2009.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. She was a homemaker, worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and a secretary for her husband’s business, Snyder Fuels, Sunbury.
Mary was a member of Himmel’s Church, Dornsife, where she participated with the church choir and bells.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda Straub and her significant other Rick Newman of Herndon, Lori Scandle of Mechanicsburg, and Gylene Snyder and friend Maureen Keenan of Philadelphia; two sons, Kevin Keim and wife Amy of Dornsife, and Guy “Butch” Snyder III and wife Tina of Dornsife; 11 grandchildren Scott and Mark Straub, Kevin Keim Jr., Joshua, Jamilee, Josiah, Jacob, Jeffrey and Janee Scandle, Hayley Zulauf, and Guy J. Snyder IV; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha Erdman and husband Robert of Herndon; and one brother, Marvin Tobias and wife Brenda of Pitman.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Paul; and two brothers Merl Tobias and John Tobias.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jane Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Himmel’s Memorial Fund, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.