Mary S. Russin peacefully transitioned on Sept. 7, 2022, at the age of 78.
She was born Dec. 3, 1943, and the world became a brighter place. Mary grew up in the Wilkes-Barre area. She enjoyed cheerleading, theater and was the valedictorian of her class at Plains High School. She attended Wilkes College and then the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (WMCP). WMCP was founded in 1850 and was the second medical institution in the world to train women in medicine to earn M.D. degrees. She was a strong pioneer in the medical field and believed women had as much or more to offer! Mary had four children and was “Mimi” to eight grandchildren in whom she delighted. She was the loudest cheer section for any and all of their events!
Mary resided in Lewisburg since 1977 and worked at Evangelical Hospital as a Radiologist before she retired in 1999. She was beloved by her patients and co-workers.
Mary loved her home and gardens. She found beauty in nature, in every moment and in the smallest acts of kindness. As her voicemail says, “Enjoy this wondrous moment, it’s here!”
She will be remembered for saying phrases such as, “I send love, light and healing to those before me, behind me and around me.” Mary’s singing voice was strong and pure and she could be found breaking into song at any moment. If you were blessed to have her sing you happy birthday, it was guaranteed to make you smile!
Many will remember her eclectic and fun art, jewelry, headbands and wardrobe! More importantly, she is remembered for her bright light, contagious energy and intense joy! And all who knew her were blessed by her unconditional love.
She is survived by three daughters and eight grandchildren, Sarah Siegler (husband Eric Siegler and four children: Jamie, Matthew, Zyriq and Nicole), Amy Gronlund (husband Brooks Gronlund and two sons: Harrison and William) and Ali Sweeney (husband Jason Sweeney, and two daughters Anna and Piper); her sister, Julianne Vaughan (husband David Vaughan), and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her son, Ray Goulstone; her brothers, Harry, Keith and Simon Russin; and her parents, Simon and Anna Russin.
She is survived by a renowned, amazing and loving, circle of friends!
Arrangements will be made by Edwards and Russin Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Campus Theater, 415 Market St., Lewisburg, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood at your nearest blood bank, or contributing to these charities in her name: Transitions of PA, PO Box 170 Lewisburg, PA 17837 transitionsofpa.org, or CommUnity Zone, 328 Market St., Lewisburg, PA, 17837 https://www.communityzonelewisburg.org, or The Green Dragon Foundation, 115 Farley Circle, Suite 306, Lewisburg, PA 17837 www.greendragonfoundation.org