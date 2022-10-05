Mary (Simington) Johnson passed away peacefully in mid-July at her daughter’s home in California. She is survived and dearly missed by her daughters, Jenny Elizabeth Johnson and Alice Johnson Krendel; son-in-law, David Krendel; grandchildren, Alexander Douglas Johnson, Morgan Matthew Johnson, Carl Spencer Krendel, and Mary Elizabeth Krendel; siblings, Martha Cole and Paul Simington, and many extended family members and friends.
She celebrated her 100th birthday with her daughter Jenny, and grandchildren Alex and Morgan this past January in California!
Mary was the fifth child (of seven) born into a lively farm household near Mooresburg. Her parents were William McClanahan Simington and Alice (Bower) Simington. An excellent student, she attended Clark School and then graduated from Danville High School. During school breaks she worked at the Chef Boyardee plant, helped at the farm with her siblings, enjoyed her friend Elizabeth Boyer (Tressler) and learned to sew through 4H and Girl Scouts. Upon graduation from Hood College in 1943 with an outstanding academic record and excellence in chemistry, she was immediately recruited by The DuPont Company and transferred to Washington state (via a first class rail car!) where she worked for several years in explosives laboratories during World War II. After the war she was transferred by DuPont back east to Gibbstown, New Jersey, where she supervised explosive productions and was one of only two female supervisors at the extensive Gibbstown facility.
She loved and was passionate about her scientific work, often regaling her grandchildren with stories of the intellectual atmosphere and her enjoyment of chemistry. While working there, she met and fell in love with a fellow chemist, Carl Ludwig Johnson. According to a laughing 100-year-old Mary, “We made the money in Production, and Carl’s group spent the money in Research and Development. He always dressed up for work and shined his shoes. We wore steel-toed boots every day, because it was messy work, but we always had a good sense of humor about it.” She married Carl at the family farm in Mooresburg.
They later settled in Woodstown, New Jersey, where they raised their daughters, Alice and Jenny. A full-time homemaker, Mary was active in the Woodstown Presbyterian Church, her children’s schools, her children’s activities, and planning family travel, as well as creating a beautiful home and many wonderful meals. And the family enjoyed the companionship of many pets including cats, guinea fowl, chickens, three ponies, a horse and two donkeys. Always seeing a better way, she created a portable chicken pen to afford the pets fresh grass, and a built-in cabinet for the front of the horse trailer to keep tack and clothing free from hay and dust! Just a few of her one-of-a kind creations! Family life included entertaining friends and family, bridge parties, gardening, animal care, annual trips to national parks, visits with family, weekly equestrian training and frequent competition, and 4-H events.
She also found time to create beautiful oil paintings for the home and earn an MS in library science from Drexel University. She sparked joy for reading and learning in children and adults in her work as a librarian and as a volunteer tutor.
When Carl retired from Dupont, they built a house on their farm near Danville. Carl, unfortunately, died a few years later, but Mary continued to live on the farm mainly in the summers, enjoying nature and the company of friends and family. For many summers she created a “farm camp” for her Georgia grandchildren Mary and Carl, complete with donkeys (and she rode one!) to ride through the woods, a goat, stray cats, and chickens, in addition to the wildlife in the fields and woods.
When not on the farm, Mary continued to travel the world, with family or solo. Destinations included Thailand, South America, Mexico, Hawaii, Egypt, and even a trip around the world. For many winters she ventured off to Thailand, Hawaii, or Mexico for months of exploration and travel in warm climates. Fiercely independent and fearless, she engaged the local people to learn about their culture, avoided tours, and planned her adventures often day to day.
Over the past few years, she spent winters at her daughter Jenny’s home and kept them company the full year since the COVID pandemic began. Mary thrived in the warmth of Jenny’s hospitality and the joy of spending time with Alex and Morgan, as well as the California sunshine.
She remained kind and thoughtful to her caretakers, visitors, and family always.
This spring, in her 101st year, her health began to decline, so her eldest daughter Alice came out to California to spend time with Mary and help with her care as well. But she always enjoyed days on the sunny patio and a trip to the barn for a visit with Jenny’s horses whether by foot, chair or car. She experienced a series of hospitalizations and received care from numerous excellent doctors and nurses. With the comfort of a great hospice team, home caregivers, and family, she passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Our family wants to thank her caretakers, her many friends and neighbors in Pennsylvania and California and in between, and our other family members for their love, care, companionship and kindness over the years.
A memorial service and celebration of her remarkable life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Mooresburg, Pa., Presbyterian Church. All are welcome for the service and meal to follow. Memories will be appreciated.
A private family burial will be held later in the week.
In lieu of flowers, a gift to an educational institution of your choosing, or the Simington Scholarship Fund for Danville students would honor Mary’s commitment to education.