Mary VanPatten (Bender) Kyle, 92, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where she had been a resident for the past year.
The middle daughter of Luke Reynolds and Mary (Schreyer) Bender, she was born April 16, 1930, in Lewisburg. She was one of the last remaining graduates of Milton High School Class of 1948. On May 13, 1949, she married Donald E. Kyle and they were married for nearly 66 years before his passing in March 2015.
Early in their married life, Mary was a switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone Co. She spent many years raising their seven children. After the youngest son started school, she went to work as a caregiver at Tiny Tots Day Care Center. After her retirement, she enjoyed several hobbies, including playing the piano, reading, knitting, and baking. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir for many years. She was also an active member of the Milton Historical Society and enjoyed taking various classes and swimming at the Milton YMCA. As a couple, every fall she and Don traveled to Chincoteague Island, Va., where they met friends and family, including Don’s brother Ken and his daughter Nancy Kyle Biegel and her husband, Brent.
Mary is survived by seven children, David B. Kyle of New Columbia, Peggy K. Schmouder of Milton, Steven E. Kyle (Sue) of Sebring, Fla., Charles A. Kyle (Holly) of Milton, Corey A. Kyle of Lewisburg, Susan K. Myers (George) of Millville, and Timothy Kyle (Liesel) of Emmaus. In addition, she was always proud of and happy to see her grandchildren of which there are 11, Amy Weaver, Jonathan Kyle, Christopher Schmouder, Stephanie Bunty, Jason Kyle, Joshua Heddings, Kimberly Heddings, Jennifer Myers, Dana Kyle, Sara Kyle, and Emma Kyle; and her six great-grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Katy, Mason, Luke and Claire.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her sisters, Edith B. Seaton and Eleanor S. Ludwigs; her son-in-law, Glen E. Schmouder Jr.; and most recently by her daughter-in-law, Julie Kyle.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
A graveside service will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk officiating.
