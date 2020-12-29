Teacher says “every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.”
The bell rang for Mary Wolfe in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Mary, age 91, of Sunbury, passed away at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Mary Della Annabelle Reader on Aug. 27, 1929, in Fisher’s Ferry, she was the daughter of the late William O. Reader and Edna M. (Bingaman) Reader.
She married Albert Wesley Wolfe on March 17, 1951, and together they celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death on June 2, 1996.
Mary is survived by her son, Randy K. Wolfe and wife Connie, of Klingerstown; daughters, Karen L. Campbell and husband Jerry, of Sunbury, and Sharon L. Wolfe and companion Monroe, of Sunbury. She is also survived by granddaughter, Cassie Bowersox of Sunbury, whom she raised; great-grandson, Zachary Wolfe of Paxinos, whom she also raised; “adopted” son, Michael Marshall of Paxinos; twin grandsons, Dustin and Jason Wolfe and their wives, Shelly and Teresa, all of Sunbury, and granddaughter, Jamie Shiko and husband Jared, of Klingerstown. Also, great-grandchildren, Crissandra Williams, Nathan Williams, Briannah Bowersox, twins Quinn and Austin Wolfe, Gage Wolfe, Brooke Schrader, twins Blake and Blayre Shiko and Breelynn Shiko; sisters-in-law, Hilda Reid and Jean Shuey, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Mary was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Landis and Rachel Kurtz; brother, Gene Reader; half brother, Earl Reader; and half sisters, Erma Reader and Goldie Reader.
She previously worked at Nite Kraft in Sunbury and Street’s Poultry of rural Sunbury, and for various neighbors picking produce in the fields. Mary worked side-by-side with her husband, working the family farm on which she still resided.
She was a past Noble Grand of Lady Eden Rebecca Lodge. Her greatest joy in life came from the antics of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
The funeral service is private.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.
The stories of our lives with Mom, aka Gram, aka Ne-Ne, were written moment by moment in how we’ve loved each other, in the day-to-day things we’ve shared, and in the many ways we’ve touched each other’s hearts. May all the memories we have made stay with us throughout our lives.