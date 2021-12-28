Mary Y. Heimbach, 91, entered into rest at 2:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab, Milton.
She was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Montgomery, a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Yeagel) Fritz. She married Richard Heimbach Sr. who preceded her in death in 1990.
Mary graduated from Montgomery High School.
She was employed at Yorktowne Kitchens, Mifflinburg, for 42 years until retirement.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Roland “Ron” and Cheryl Heimbach of Lewisburg, and Benjamin Heimbach of Mifflinburg; grandchildren, Yvonne Cox, Nichole Mulanny, Jessica Weaver, Craig and Greg Heimbach, and Missy and Shelly.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Heimbach Jr. and Randolf Heimbach; and one grandson, Shawn Heimbach.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Burial will be held privately in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.