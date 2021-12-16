MaryAnn M. Erdly, 67, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Born Oct. 6, 1954, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of Amos and Donna (Bennage) Gray of New Columbia. She married Rocky N. Erdly on July 7, 1974, and celebrated 32 years of marriage until his death on May 12, 2007.
She was a 1972 graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended Friendship Baptist Church, McEwensville.
She enjoyed making crafts and clothes for her grandchildren, and cherished times spent with them.
Surviving besides her parents are two sons, Adam E. Erdly and his companion Laurie, and Samson R. Erdly and his wife Jamie; two daughters, Eve M. Aeppli and her husband Stephen, and Rachel L. Savidge; 23 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Amos “Bud” Gray and his wife Cindy; and a sister, Brenda Beaver and her companion Doug Harstead.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
