The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 25 points to lead five in double figures and No. 13 Maryland used a 17-point third quarter run to open up a tight game on the way to a 94-85 victory over Michigan State.
Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and eight rebounds for Maryland. Lavender Briggs scored 15, Faith Masonius 12 and Abby Meyers 11. Maryland held Michigan State scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes early in the third quarter and took control with the 17-0 run.
No. 16 Iowa 94, No. 14 Michigan 85
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caitlin Clark scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan in the the first Big Ten Conference women’s game televised on Fox.
The game was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3s. Center Monika Czinano added 19 points and a career-high eight assists for Iowa.
No. 20 Gonzaga 78, Santa Clara 61
SPOKANE, Wash. — Brynna Maxwell scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack and Yvonne Ejim had a double-double and No. 20 Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara.
Ejim had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Tess Heal scored 14 points for the Broncos. Gonzaga made 7 of 13 3-pointers and shot 55% (17 of 31) to take a 41-28 halftime lead.
No. 23 Baylor 75, No. 21 Kansas 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sarah Andrews scored 27 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Caitlin Bickle had double-doubles, and No. 23 Baylor defeated No. 21 Kansas.
Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Bickle had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja’Mee Asbury scored 11 for the Bears. Andrews scored 14 points in the third quarter and Baylor led by nine heading to the fourth.
Penn State 70, Purdue 60
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State made five three-pointers in the first quarter, two from Anna Camden helping the Lady Lions start strong in a Big Ten win.
With a game-high 24 points along with eight boards and six assists, Makenna Marisa moved into 13th place in program history in career points (1,543) and career assists (381).