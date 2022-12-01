The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds left off before Maryland held for the last shot. Miller hit a contested mid-range jumper just before time expired to give the Terrapins a victory over a top-10 opponent.
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and No. 5 Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat No. 6 North Carolina.
The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to improve to 8-0 and the Tar Heels did not to drop to 6-1. The Hoosiers hit eight 3s to build a 16-point lead by halftime. Parrish, a junior transfer starting for injured senior guard Grace Berger, hit four 3s as did senior guard Sara Scalia.
Tar Heels junior guard Kennedy Todd Williams had 20 points. Junior guard Deja Kelly added 11.
No. 9 Virginia Tech 85, Nebraska 54
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history.
Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-0), who were playing their first game as a top-10 team since reaching No. 9 on Feb. 22, 1999. The team shot 50.8% from the field and made 10 3-pointers. Virginia Tech used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a double-digit lead and then a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out the Cornhuskers.
The Hokies led by double digits the entire second half. Isabelle Bourne paced Nebraska (5-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark.
Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.
No. 16 Utah 109, Miss. Valley State 42
ITTA BENA, Miss. — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled.
Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes, led by Isabel Palmer with 13. Zakiya Mahoney scored 20 points to lead the Delta Devils. Utah made 10 3-pointers and shot 54% overall, but struggled at the line, going 17-of-32 (53%).
The Utes led 44-14 at the half as MVSU was just 5-of-25 shooting. Then Utah had a 36-18 advantage in the third quarter, easily surpassing 100 for the third time, including exhibitions.
No. 23 Gonzaga 71, Stephen F. Austin 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kaylynne Truong had 21 points and seven assists and Yvonne Ejim added 19 points and nine rebounds in a homecoming for the Truong twins.
Kaylynne Truong and Kayleigh Truong graduated from Jersey Village High School in Houston. In 2019, they led the Falcons to a District 17-6A championship with a 33-3 overall record and 16-0 in district play.
Gonzaga led by as many as 18 points in the game.
SFA scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter to get within 53-49, but Brynna Maxwell converted a three-point play for Gonzaga and Kaylynne Truong added a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.