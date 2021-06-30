Masako Hornberger, of 533 Long Lane, Millmont, since 1970, entered into rest at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Delores, where she had been living.
She was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Yokohama, Japan, a daughter of the late Matsutoshi and Sabata (Shibata) Yamazaki. On Jan. 16, 1953, in Yokohama, Japan, she married Dolin “Jake” Hornberger, who preceded her in death Feb. 10, 2017.
Masako attained her U.S. citizenship in 1955 and was a homemaker until all her children were in school. She began her working career at Middleburg Sports Wear, Tara Lee Knits, ending at Spectro Knits, Mifflinburg, where she advanced to a supervisory position until their closing. While at Spectro Knits, the employees started a raffle sale to garner enough money to send Masako to Japan, the only time she ever returned. She was extremely moved and grateful for such a generous and loving group of co-workers.
Masako was a member of the Buddhist group, Soko Gakki International, Nichiren Shoshu since 1960. She volunteered at the Muncy Women’s Prison for 14 years, giving spiritual guidance in the Buddhist teachings. She received “Volunteer of the Year” award, presented by Gov. Rendell.
Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Doris Haupt of Millmont, Delores and Steve Hartman of Millmont, Kay Hornberger and companion David Schnure of Pleasant Grove, and Jo and John McGraw of Millmont; five grandchildren, Kelli Haupt and her companion Chris Peterson, Don and his wife Marla Tomlinson, Jacob Tomlinson, Megan and her husband Jason Bridges, and Tessa Hartman; six great-grandchildren, Skye, Paige, Riley, River, Ethan, and Addison; one great-great-grandson, Owen; and her sister, Yaiko Tsuchiya of Japan.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Tadashi Yamazaki; and one son-in-law, Tom Haupt.
