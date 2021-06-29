With the new variants coming from other places around the globe, there is a chance that even a fully vaccinated individual could get the virus, said Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa. Current data suggests a fully vaccinated person has an 88 percent protection against the new Delta strain of COVID-19, but only 33 percent for a person with just the first shot.
“So the bigger concern which I have right now is that people should be fully vaccinated,” Dalal said.
The highly infectious Delta strain has become the predominant strain in the United Kingdom, and Dalal said he wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes the predominant strain here too.
“So before it comes in here, if it would, I say it’s better to hasten vaccination,” he said. “We did achieve around 62 percent of the country’s population having gotten at least one vaccination dose. We need to continue that, to keep getting better over the next few weeks so that if a variant comes to our shores, we are well protected.”
With COVID patient caseloads down across the Geisinger system, Dr. Brian Timms, primary care physician at Geisinger Sunbury, said we’re seeing that vaccinations, masking and social distancing are working, diminishing the “reservoir” where the virus can live.
“We need to stay vigilant and continue this because, one, variants are potentially coming and we want to be ready for that,” he said. “The best thing we can do is to create an environment that is inhospitable for the virus, and that means one where vaccination rates are very, very high.
“And two, when I get a vaccine I’m protecting myself, but I’m also protecting people who may not be able to get the vaccine for one reason or another. I’m protecting them by decreasing the possible reservoir for that vaccine to work.”
“Historically, vaccines have greatly reduced many diseases,” said Diane Englehardt, infection prevention manager at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg. “Those diseases are still out there, but we have taken care of them with vaccines.”
She mentioned smallpox, for example, which has been eradicated due to a worldwide immunization program.
Timms likened COVID to measles, explaining how vaccinations have greatly decreased that disease except in communities where people, for religious or ideological reasons, refuse the vaccine.
Diseases that we rarely see can pop up in a community where a group of people with enough unprotected members create a place where the virus can thrive.
“So continuing to stay vigilant and get vaccinated is how we can reduce the amount this virus circulates in our community,” he said. “And the less hospitable our community is to the virus, the more normal it will be for us to go about our business because it won’t be flying around so much.”
As long as COVID continues to circulate in our communities and in the world, the virus will adapt and create variants. Depending on how well those variants react to current vaccinations, masks may need to be worn as a secondary line of defense.
“While vaccines are proving to be very, very helpful in controlling the virus, we don’t know what the next variants are, coming down the pike, where the vaccines may not help as much,” Timms said. “Certainly having the masks around is not going to be a bad idea because COVID is not gone, and it’s not going to be gone for a while.”