Seven thousand nine hundred, twenty-four. That is how many school-aged children tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania in the seven-day window that ended Wednesday. Since mid-August, when the state Health officials began tracking data as schools opened, 27,782 students have tested positive across Pennsylvania.
That means 7,924 students not in class this week along with untold others who had to be quarantined for coming into close contact with them while not wearing a mask.
That means 7,924 students — including 117 in the Valley this past week — who won’t be learning in-person for a period of time, unquestionably the option most conducive to learning.
Everyone knows having kids in school is the best situation. Teachers and administrators know it. Parents and students know it.
It bears repeating — and repeating and repeating and repeating — the two easiest ways to accomplish that is to get as many people vaccinated and to wear masks in school.
Why is that so difficult to understand? Why is there still a continued pushback against masks?
Some opponents of masking in schools — a vocal minority — point out that there have been more cases and more deaths in September 2021 than in September 2020 even without vaccines.
That is true. But remember what the start of the 2020 school year looked like. Masks were mandatory. Social distancing was required. Hundreds of students were studying remotely. Some school districts staggered schedules to reduce the number of students in school each day. Many schools shifted to exclusively remote learning for weeks around the holidays.
For the most part, it worked. It was far from ideal, but it kept kids in the classroom. Kids want to be in a classroom. Most of them don’t care about masks. They want to be in class, hang out with friends, play sports.
Last week, a member of the public told school directors at Milton that “This is a free country,” and that if the district did not stand up to the state’s masking order for schools, “I see a thousand-plus kids coming to school without a mask whether you like it or not.”
Over the past two weeks, Milton has had 98 students quarantine after testing positive or close contact, according to the school’s dashboard.
Apparently, that freedom extends only to those who feel like they are inconvenienced by following the rules, not those who will do whatever it takes to stay in school, those who have an understanding of the greater good.
It can be frustrating when the rules change, but COVID, since it became part of the consciousness in March 2020, has always been a moving target. Mitigation has changed as experts have learned more and case counts went up and down.
But school communities are now into their third school year being impacted by COVID-19. They have a pretty good understanding of what works and what doesn’t.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.