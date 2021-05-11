The Daily Item
Susquehanna freshman Joey Masser was named the Landmark Conference Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and the Outdoor Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
Masser, a Shamokin graduate, helped the River Hawks claim the Landmark Conference title on Saturday by winning the high jump, long jump and 110-meter hurdles. He also placed second in the 100 and the triple jump.
Susquehanna senior Sara Arbogast, a Selinsgrove graduate, was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season.
She defended her Landmark titles in both the long jump and the triple jump, and won the 400 setting school, conference, and championship meet records in the process. Arbogast won the 400 in 56.8 seconds.
Shamokin graduate Chloe Yoder and Selinsgrove graduate Kristen Blair were also named first-team all-conference for the River Hawk women. Yoder, a freshman, won the 100 hurdles, and Blair, a senior, won the hammer throw.
Susquehanna coach Ethan Senecal and his staff were voted the Landmark Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the River Hawks to the program’s second Landmark outdoor title and first since 2014.
The River Hawks’ win snapped Moravian’s five-year hold on the conference title.
Warrior Run graduate Keefer Goodspeed, a junior, won the pole vault for the second straight year to earn a spot on the all-conference first team. Mount Carmel graduate Andrew Rooney, a freshman, was also an all-conference first-team selection after running a leg on the championship 1,600 relay for the River Hawks.