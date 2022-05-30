Isaac S. Mast, 80, of Richfield, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. He was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, Pa., son of the late Jacob D. Mast and Sadie M. Kurtz Mast.
Isaac was a farmer and had also worked construction for his brother David’s company Roto-Mill.
He had attended the Cross Roads Mennonite Church in Richfield. Isaac enjoyed gardening, attending farm sales, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his 30 nieces and nephews.
Isaac is survived by his sisters and brothers; Martha Eby and her husband Nathan of Lititz, Pa., David W. Mast and his wife Ruth of Fleetwood, Pa., James H. Mast and his wife Donna of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pa., and Amanda Graybill and her husband Timothy of Richfield, Pa., his brother-in-law Clayton Graybill of Richfield, 30 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Isaac was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Graybill.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Cross Roads Mennonite Church, 2066 Winey Road, Richfield, PA 17086, with services by the Cross Roads leadership. Burial will immediately follow in the Cross Roads Brick Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.