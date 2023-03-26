WHITE SPRINGS — Doug Mastriano and his wife Rebecca walked quietly into a little country church in rural western Union County last Sunday, with friendly greetings and loving smiles on their faces. Mastriano’s unassuming demeanor mirrored that of the small congregation of hardworking blue-collar American families, so much so that it required a second look to realize he wasn’t one of the regular attendees.
The retired U.S. Army colonel, current state senator, and 2022 gubernatorial candidate had accepted the invitation to come and share a message at Christ White Springs Church, a congregation that numbers about 30 to 40 people each Sunday.
Mastriano used the opportunity to speak about his military service and experiences on the campaign trail, and how his Christian faith was tested and refined in the face of difficulty.
He also encouraged the congregation to be bold and faithful to follow God’s specific call in their own lives, even — and perhaps especially — when it’s hard.
No time to rest
The son of a career U.S. Navy man, Mastriano is a combat veteran and served active duty in the Army for 30 years, retiring in 2017 as a colonel. But retirement turned out nothing like what he and his wife had pictured.
“Like most old, retired colonels, I had a sweet job lined up making a lot of money — six figures — and could ride off into the sunset like all of us colonels do,” he said. “We have top secret clearances, all of these skills, experiences, that are really marketable.”
But no matter what your titles or skills, he said, it is obedience to God that matters most of all.
“You might have to walk away from those sweet offers,” he said. “That’s what we had to do.”
When Mastriano said he and his wife felt God’s call to enter the political arena, they could identify with the Old Testament prophet Jonah, who ran from God’s call to preach a message of repentance and salvation to the ruthless Assyrians. Jonah ran the exact opposite direction.
“Politics is something that neither one of us ever aspired to do or wanted to do,” Mastriano said. “It’s not encouraging. It’s dark. It’s oppressive at times. The backstabbing, lack of loyalty, the people who come and go according to their agenda…”
“We got the call, and we had a choice to make, too,” Mastriano said.
After 30 years of military life, having moved 12 times, spending 12 years overseas, and sending her husband off to deployments four times, Rebecca said, “It was time for a break. It was time for a rest.”
The thought of setting out right away onto a new journey of uncertainty and stress was not at all in her plans. But after praying long and hard, they knew it was what God wanted them to do.
“We stepped in out of obedience,” Rebecca said.
Running the race
In 2019, Mastriano was elected as senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, which includes Adams County, most of Franklin County, and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
He then ran for governor in 2022. During the campaign, Mastriano traveled to every county in the state and, he added, “We garnered more support than any other Republican governor candidate in 60 years.”
“You run the race the best you can,” Mastriano said. “The outcome — you have to leave it up to God.”
Mastriano cautioned the congregation against what he has seen in many American churches — Christians who have allowed fear to keep them from speaking up on political issues that are important to God. He said, “We’ve become lazy and comfortable. We don’t want to offend people.”
Though some Christians today decline to talk about politics, saying whatever happens is simply God’s will, Mastriano begs to differ.
He encouraged the White Springs congregation to be as bold as the early Christians who opposed slavery, and open to filling whatever role God might be calling them to do.
“God is doing something good in Pennsylvania,” Mastriano said. “It’s not always evident. Sometimes it takes a lot longer than we all wish and hope for. But this I do know: He loves you and He’s got a perfect plan for your lives. No matter where you are in life, no matter how broken or useless you feel, even God forbid if a mom or dad said you would never amount to anything, I’ve got some great news for you — you’re exactly the kind of person that Jesus Christ wants to use to change the world.”