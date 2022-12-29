LEWISBURG — Maddie Materne scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter as Lewisburg built a double-digit lead en route to a 48-18 win over arch-rival Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball crossover game Thursday.
The Green Dragons led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, and they finished with a 15-0 fourth. Materne hit a 3-pointer in the strong start.
Sophie Kilbride posted 10 points, six steals and four rebounds in the win, while Keeley Baker added seven points and seven boards. Maddie Still had four points, four rebounds and five assists for Lewisburg, which won its second straight game.
"I think we played good, all-around team defense and used that to spark our scoring on the offensive end," said Green Dragons coach Brent Sample.
Lewisburg (5-1) limited Mifflinburg scoring leader Ella Shuck to three points. Emily McCahan led the Wildcats (4-3) with eight points, while Jayda Tilghman added four.
Lewisburg 48, Mifflinburg 18
Mifflinburg (4-3) 18
Ella Shuck 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-1 3, Emily McCahan 2 4-8 8, Jayda Tilghman 1 2-2 4. Totals 5 8-14 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Marissa Allen, Meg Shively, Natalie Osborne, Sophie Stahl, Avery Edison, Marlee Morrison.
Lewisburg (5-1) 48
Maddie Materne 4 5-6 14, Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4, Adisyn Wuerdeman 1 0-0 3, Maddie Still 2 0-0 4, Elsa Fellon 1 2-2 4, Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10, Addy Shedleski 1 2-2 4, Keeley Baker 1 5-6 7. Totals 17 14-16 48.
3-point goals: Materne, Wuerdeman.
Did not score: Maddy Moyers, Faridah Aboueid, Kate Batkowski.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;5;6;7;0 — 18
Lewisburg;16;9;8;15 — 48
JV score: Lewisburg 47-14. High scorer: Lewisburg, Batkowski 20.