The Daily Item
Line Mountain senior pitcher Kya Matter was named Class 2A Player of the Year, and nine other Valley players were honored Tuesday on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” Matter said. “I’m at the beach right now, so I didn’t know about it until I got a text from my dad.
“It’s always been a goal, so it’s crazy to actually achieve it. I wasn’t expecting it.”
Matter, who is headed to University of Maryland-Baltimore County, was selected as the Player of the Year after striking out 321 batters in 125 innings in the circle, and hitting .530 in a season in which she lead the Eagles to the state title.
“It’s just a lot of practice and having faith in my teammates, honestly,” Matter said of her success this season. “I worked so hard to get to where I was.”
Lourdes Regional’s Hailee Brown in Class 2A, and Danville’s Morgan Wagner and Shamokin’s Kennedy Petrovich in Class 4A all earned first-team honors.
Lourdes’ Makayla Adams in Class 2A, Lewisburg’s Brynn Wagner in Class 3A, and Danville’s Lindsey Cashner and Cara Bohner, Shamokin’s Emma Kurtz and Selinsgrove’s Allison Beddall in Class 4A all earned second-team accolades.
Brown, a third baseman, and Adams, chosen as a utility player, were both freshmen for the Red Raiders.
Brynn Wagner, a senior first baseman, hit .508 for the Green Dragons with a team-high 25 RBIs.
Morgan Wagner, a senior pitcher, had 203 strikeouts and a 12-2 record in the circle for the Ironmen. She also hit .536 with a team-high 29 RBIs. Cashner, a senior catcher, hit .410 with 20 RBIs. Bohner, a junior shortstop, hit .492 with 31 runs scored and was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts.
Petrovich, a freshman shortstop, hit .529 with a Valley second-best 37 hits, and scored a Valley-high 33 runs for the Indians. Kurtz, a freshman outfielder, had a .531 on-base percentage and scored 30 runs.
Beddall, a freshman third baseman, hit six home runs and drove in a team-high 22 runs for the Seals.