Matthew H. Becker lived and died on his own terms (Oct. 15, 1960-May 13, 2022). After a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma, he passed away too young at the age of 61. He spent his final days in hospice at the home of Jamie Blount and his wife Alicia, surrounded by family and friends. Matt was a brilliant and thoughtful man who will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Raised in Lewisburg, Matt graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1978. He attended Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pa., where he met his lifelong friend, Gabriell Sacks. He was a trusted, loyal, and supportive friend. His daily anecdotal texts and nightly wishes of sweet dreams will be sorely missed.
Matt worked tirelessly to make the world a better place. He cared deeply about people, social justice, and the future of the planet, and gave generously to the causes he believed in. Many peoples’ lives have been improved by the way he lived his life and shared his resources.
No one was better suited to long-haul trucking than Matt. His attention to detail, focus on safety, and penchant for spending time alone made this an excellent career choice. Matt often shared observations he made during his journeys, such as names of interesting restaurants, humorous billboards, beautiful scenery, or spots to stop for a tasty IPA at the end of a long day.
Matt was an avid reader. Books and magazines on a wide range of topics filled every available shelf and cabinet in his home. He loved sharing excerpts from magazines or newspaper articles and lending books he found particularly inspiring to his trusted friends.
Matt’s second home was the William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg, where he was known as Mr. B or Becker. He was a faithful volunteer who ran or rode his bicycle to the fire station for every call possible, often being the first operator in the driver’s seat of a truck ready to roll out of the station. Matt volunteered at the fire company in many ways, doing everything from cleaning equipment, washing floors, and pulling weeds to attending trainings, participating in social events, and driving in parades or for funeral detail. He was infamous for leaving Post-It notes all over the station: by the coffee pot with the time the coffee was made, by a light switch reminding staff to turn it off when leaving, or on a faulty door as a reminder to close it tightly behind you. Matt was always a wealth of knowledge and a wonderful mentor. He loved his firefighting brothers and sisters, who were faithful visitors throughout his illness.
Matt is survived by his children, Kari Lombard and Lucas Chapel; his sister, Anne Becker; brother, Daniel Becker; and father, William Becker.
Matt was predeceased by his mother, Judith Becker, in 2007.
He was a loving, thoughtful father who passed on both his passion for improving the world and his dry wit to his children.
There are not enough people like Matt in this world.
In remembrance of Matt, donations can be made to: William Cameron Engine Company, 11 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837, wcec-lfd.org; or Women’s Law Project, 125 S. 9th St, Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107, womenslawproject.org; or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, themmrf.org
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.