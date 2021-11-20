Matthew L. Smith, 54, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, April 25, 1967, a son of Laverne W. and Gloria M. Keefer Smith. He was married to the former Cindy Lawson and his death breaks a marital union of 34 years.
Matthew was a graduate of Milton High School and Penn College.
For the past two years, he was Project Manager at Architectural Pre-casting Institute of Middleburg, and prior to that had worked 26 years for SUN Pre-cast of McClure.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, being with friends, playing music with his son, watching sports, Penn State football, the Phillies, being with his wife, family and grandbabies.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three children: son, Bryce Smith, two daughters, Courtney Fredericks and son-in-law Robert Reese, and Miranda Smith and companion Justin; granddaughter MiaBella; two grandsons, Carter and Brody, and a sister, Wendy Butler.
Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at Aerea (the Old Shoe Factory at 700 Hepburn St., Milton) to be followed by a memorial service at 2 with Rev. Todd Soble officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family
Funeral arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home Lewisburg.