There were moments over the past two seasons when Bucknell’s men’s basketball team wasn’t able to be as competitive in practice as coach Nathan Davis would have liked. That translated into struggles in games, where the Bison have won just 14 games over the past two seasons — including a COVID-impacted year — and 28 games over the past three.
Davis, now in this eighth season, expects that to change this winter. The Bison are big — with two seven-footers and a veteran player that stands 6-foot-10 — and have surrounded that size with shooters, who are also experienced.
Senior guard Xander Rice is back for his third season as a starter the Bison bring back seven other players who played in at least 27 games a year ago.
“It’s been a good preseason and the first thing you notice is that we aren’t really young anymore,” Davis said. “The guys have been around our program and understand how hard you have to work day in and day out to succeed. I’ve been happy with the attention to detail and it’s been very positive so far.”
Junior Andre Screen — the tallest player in program history at 7-foot-1 — offers a presence inside. He comes off a season where he finished in the top five in the Patriot League in rebounding and blocks and had 18 double-doubles.
Add into that mix 6-foot-10 senior Alex Timmerman, who has played more than 50 games in his career, and the Bison should be solid inside.
Along with Rice, the BU perimeter will be led by a group of sophomores Davis said have grown with the program. Elvin Edmonds hit six 3-pointers in the season opener and Josh Adoh, Ian Motto and Josh Bascoe all will have a key role in pushing the Bison back into the upper echelon of the Patriot League where they have so long resided.
“The sophomore class has really made the jump you’d expect,” Davis said. “Across the board, we are better. Last year we had 11 scholarship players and we took one just to fill out the roster. There wasn’t the competition daily at practice that makes you a better program. We are seeing that now.”
The Bison, as always, have an interesting schedule. In addition to the Patriot League grind that kicks off around the new year, the Bison travel to Georgia, Richmond and LaSalle. There is also a trip to St. Peter’s next week, the same St. Peter’s that toppled Kentucky in last year’s NCAA tournament.
“We want to put together a schedule that prepares us for league play,” Davis said. “We want to challenge ourselves to be the best we can when we get to the Patriot League.”