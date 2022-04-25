Maureen Mitchell, 86 years:
Our beloved and beautiful Maureen has passed. She was a true Irish rose; outer beauty that was only matched by a heart full of love. She could have done anything. We are so grateful she chose to be our beloved mother, sister, best friend, confidant, maternal protector and moral compass.
Born in New York City to Irish immigrant parents, she graduated from the all girls school Walton High. After graduation, she worked for Sklar, a graphic and advertising agency that was located in the Empire State Building. She left Sklar to marry Joseph Mitchell, now deceased. Their union lasted 57 years and produced three beautiful children: Kevin, Susan and Sean; two outstanding daughters-in-law, Susan (Kevin) and Melanie (Sean); seven fabulous grandchildren, Matt and Stephanie, Anthony, Andrew (deceased), Courtney, Elise and Catherine; and one great-grandchild who is en route from Heaven. In addition, she was predeceased by two loving sisters, Christina Hannon and Theresa Bents. She is survived by one sibling, her brother Thomas who is our family’s proud Irish historian, former Dubliner, current New Yorker and world traveler.
We are blessed to have had our gentle-hearted Irish beauty with the rose-bud skin and cobalt blue eyes as our Matriarch. She left this earth by her choosing in her fiercely independent way on Divine Mercy Sunday. A day that points to the essential and intrinsic meaning of her life. We will miss you every day until we see you again, Mom. Jesus is the lucky one now.
Friends and family may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. A funeral Mass will then be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury with Father Fred Wangwe A.J. officiating.