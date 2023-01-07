Maurice M. Zechman, 88, Beavertown

Maurice M. Zechman, 88, of Beavertown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sunbury.
He was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Beavertown, a son of the late Roy E. and Angela (Kiestzynsky) Zechman. On Dec. 29, 1956, he married the former Donna M. Neuhard who survives.
Maurice was a 1951 graduate of Beaver Vocational High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. Following his service in the Navy, Maurice attended Williamsport Technical Institute where he studied mechanical drafting and worked for Babcock & Wilcox in Williamsport and took many classes at Penn State University.
He worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 33 years, retiring as the Director of Information Services for the Department of Revenue in May 1991.
He was a member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Troxelville.
Maurice was also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Middleburg VFW Post 5640, and American Legion Post 23, Beaver Springs. He was also a member of the Middleburg Moose Lodge 1229, Middleburg Masonic Lodge No. 107, and the Beavertown Fire Co. Maurice was trained in the second class for volunteer EMTs offered in Snyder Co., and served with the Beaver Springs ambulance for many years. He served as secretary of the Squeeze Inn Hunting Camp and as a Division Vice Captain in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, hunting, bus trips, and his Siamese cat, Hope. Maurice also enjoyed his time with the gang of old guys at Vince's Restaurant in Beaver Springs.
In addition to his wife Donna of 66 years, he is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Craig) Bingman and Jane (Garth) Wenrich; three grandchildren, Lucas (MaryEllen) Bingman, Hannah (Jonathan) Bingman Forshey, and Amber Wenrich; three great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Maurice, and Sara Bingman; niece, Cindy English; nephew, Kenneth Warner, and sister-in-law, Nancy Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William Reynolds.
Private services will be held at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown with Pastor Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Middle-West Veterans Honor Guard will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Maurice's memory may be made to Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8994 PA-235 Beavertown, PA 17813 or to American Legion Post 23, PO Box 93, Beaver Springs, PA 17812.