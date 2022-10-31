Max Lewis Leitzel, 88, of Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, Oct 28, 2022, peacefully in his home, watching his favorite western movie.
He was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Hummels Wharf, a son of the late Raymond Max Leitzel and Mildred A. Bower. On March 10, 1968, he married E. Ann Rowe.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Leitzel; his first wife, Jacqueline S. (Brungart) Leitzel; and sister, Marcia Leitzel Minissale.
In addition to his wife, Ann, of 54 years, Max is survived by his children, Susan Beth Leitzel Lauver (Bob), Cathy Leitzel Keiser (Ben), Janette Leitzel Krebs (Mike), Chuck Theobald (Terri), Susan Lee Theobald Vincent (Jeff), David Leitzel (Cindy); nine grandchildren, Aaron Lauver, Lindsay Lauver Bower (Jonathan), Ryan Keiser (McKenzie), Justin Keiser, Nathaniel Krebs, Erica Krebs Klingerman (Colby), Sydney Vincent, Jeffrey Vincent and Jenna Leitzel; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Krebs and Oakley Keiser. Max was very proud of every one of them, they were the light of his life and he loved them dearly.
Max was a 1952 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. He was active in sports and excelled as a quarterback on the football team which got him a scholarship at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.
While in high school, during the summers, he worked alongside his dad in the Philly area operating heavy equipment. Later he became a crane operator in the same area and returned to the Selinsgrove area for family concerns. Max worked at Celotex in Sunbury for several years and later got a job doing what he loved, running crane with Lundy Construction Company in Williamsport. He retired from Lundy in 1992.
Max was a member of St. Paul’s UCC in Selinsgrove, a life member of the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1173 and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542 for 43 years.
Max loved life. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, running his beagles, playing cards and making people laugh. He was the life of the party and loved to tell jokes. HE PLAYED LIFE WELL!
In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity in memory of Max.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, followed by the funeral at 11 at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Matt Seigrest officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.