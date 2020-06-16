It is with great sadness that the family of Maxwell B. Reich announces his passing at his home on June 9, 2020.
Max was born Jan. 29, 1943, to Grace (Fetterolf) and Wilmer Reich who are both deceased.
On Feb. 2, 1982, he married Carolyn (Bartlett) who survives. His passing broke a 38-year union.
During his life, Max was surrounded by his children, Todd and Lana Reich, Shawn and Dana Reich, and Mary and Mark Bingaman. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Karrah Brower, Hayes Reich, Shanda Bardo, Garrett Bingaman, Chelynn Renninger, Keyen Bingaman, and five great-grandchildren.
One daughter, Theresa Monrad, passed in 2011.
Max worked most of his career at Kline’s Service Station in Beaver Springs where he enjoyed interacting with customers for 35 years. He worked a few years at Wood-Mode before he retired.
He was a lifetime member of Grace Reformed Church in Troxelville. He was also a lifetime member of Tiger Rod and Gun Club where he loved spending time. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. He kept an immaculate yard and could be seen mowing and weeding until the snow fell.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Arrangements are by the Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg.