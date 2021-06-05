Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31

MONTOUR

SEIDEL’S MARDI GRAS

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available that measure in the range of 10ppm-200ppm.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan box and fan guards in walk-in cooler. Also, an accumulation of mold-like residue at wall paneling joints and staining from a brown colored liquid bleeding from joints.) 3(Restroom door is not self-closing.)

THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

PIZZA HUT #037314

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

KUDGEE’S MFF3 XMA-3697

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food contact surface of cutting board is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.)

HANNAH‘S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at last 6” off the floor and one bag was under handsink where splash from sink could contact the potatoes/bag.) 2(No chlorine or quat test strips available for verification of sanitizer concentrations.) 3(Food Employee Certificate expired in 2020. Employee was signed up for class in March 2020 but was cancelled due to covid 19. He will be scheduling a class soon and will post certificate in public view once obtained.)

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed utility sink leaking at the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

M M FOOD MART

Date of report: 05/25

Town: Riverside

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

YUMMY BUFFET

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in mechanical dishwasher.) 2(Uncooked chicken stored above fish and produce in walk-in cooler.) 3(Boxes and containers of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.) 4(Peeling paint on ceiling surfaces of walk-in freezer.)

CHINA COOK

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (chlorine) to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)

CITY CORNER MFF3 XMK-2041

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Milton

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

DOLLAR TREE #8057

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water (only 101F) to supply facility’s sinks at the time of this inspection.)

THE MISS CUPCAKE

Date of report: 05/24

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

COUNTY LINE KETTLE CORN

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Atlas

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

HOME COUNTRY BAKING

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Baked goods held at 46°F, in the right deli case (used for cooling product), rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Atlas

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & FRIED CHICKEN

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

SON-RISE MEATS

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Milk was held at 45 °F, in the double door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

THE FARMER’S KITCHEN AT MOUNT CARMEL

Date of report: 05/22

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 45 — 49°F, in the two-door, glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

HEFF & BEEB’S ICE CREAM PLACE.

Date of report: 05/21

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

PAULIE’S PIT STOP

Date of report: 05/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

THE REFUGE

Date of report: 05/20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

B&G SPOT

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Strong

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the storage shed/batch ice cream area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

JAN SOBIESKI CLUB

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

KULPMONT SPORTSMEN ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

PASTIME CLUB

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

THE CLUB HOUSE

Date of report: 05/14

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two -ompartment warewash sink for cleaning four slushie tanks.) 2(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)

CHINA GARDEN

Date of report: 05/12

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pan of raw chicken was stored above pans of raw beef and pork in walk-in cooler. Pan of raw chicken was stored above pan of pre-cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler.) 2(Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved (duct tape) for food equipment.) 3(Observed in-use cleavers stored between sinks, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.)

SHADE MOUNTAIN WINERY

Date of report: 05/12

Town: Riverside

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

FETTER’S MEATS

Date of report: 05/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

WAKE & WIRE

Date of report: 05/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 05/07

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

MATTUCCI‘S WILLOW CAFÉ

Date of report: 05/07

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Window in the dishwashing area, is open, large hole in screen, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2(A food employee was observed touching, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

SONS OF ITALY

Date of report: 05/07

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

THE OLDE-STONE

Date of report: 05/07

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

CINN-FUL TREATS

Date of report: 05/05

Town: Milton

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

BUMPER’S BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

DAVID J REIGEL ENTERPRISES 3 MFF3

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Tharptown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring needs cleaning.)

DAVID J REIGEL ENTERPRISES 4 MFF3

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Tharptown

Compliant: Flooring needs cleaning.

Violations: 1(Flooring area needs cleaning.)

DAVID J REIGEL E NTERPRISES T1 MFF3

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring area needs cleaning.)

TIFFANY LOUNGE & RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Current sinks not deep enough to properly clean slushie machine tanks.)

WENDY‘S #19119

Date of report: 05/04

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

ARM BAR

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Mold-like substance in production area to ice machine.)

MILTON MOOSE FAMILY CENTER #171

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

SPIKE’S CAFE

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: None

Violations: Yes

SNYDER

R & R CREATIONS

Date of report: 05/27

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05/21

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY’S FOOD STAND

Date of report: 05/21

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed employee washing hands with gloves on and not changing them prior to next foodhandling.) 2(Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated routinely.)

EL ENCANTO

Date of report: 05/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3

Date of report: 05/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO

Date of report: 05/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA ALLEY (MFF 3)

Date of report: 05/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed a working container of glass cleaner stored above the food preparation area.)

FREEBURG HOTEL

Date of report: 05/13

Town: Freeburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOWELL’S ICE CREAM KING, LLC

Date of report: 05/13

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOYER’S MEATS

Date of report: 05/13

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIT STOP

Date of report: 05/13

Town: Richfield

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Prepackaged salads, sandwiches, and macaroni salad not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Dairy products (milk, half/half, and heavy cream) held at 50°F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DOWNTOWN SCOOPS Date of report: 05/11

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 — MFF-3 (XCV-8298)

Date of report: 05/11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 2(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F — heater not turned on.)

J-J’S SNACK BAR AT MIDDLEBURG AUCTION

Date of report: 05/11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES AT MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 05/11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINNIE’S PIZZA

Date of report: 05/11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KREAMER FREEZE

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MASTER BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOSCOV’S #007

Date of report: 05/05

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RISE & SHINE CAFE

Date of report: 05/05

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TRAX

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH MAIN

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)

PENNS CREEK PIT STOP

Date of report: 05/03

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged soup and sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient.) 2(Milk area walk-in cooler shelving racks, a food-contact surface, observed to have mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.)

UNION

BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB

Date of report: 05/26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle contacting the ice.)

CROSSROAD FARMS

Date of report: 05/26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 05/26

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available to verify sanitizer concentration used on food contact surfaces.) 2(Hot water at warewash sink only registering 100F. New hot water heater was installed in the fall. Owner will correct so that water is at least 110F.)

QUAFF MEADOWS — MOBILE FARM MKT EGGS

Date of report: 05/19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTHERMEL’S MEATS

Date of report: 05/19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NITTANY MOUNTAIN KOA KAMPGROUND

Date of report: 05/07

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUEL ON LEWISBURG

Date of report: 05/06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LFM SAUSAGE STAND

Date of report: 05/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

