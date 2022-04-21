Monday May 2nd
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
Shamokin @ Shenandoah Valley; 4 p.m.
Midd-West @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Track and Field
Midd-West, Milton @ Central Columbia; 4 p.m.
Baseball
Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Danville @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore @ Shamokin; 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bellefonte @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin East @ Midd-West; 5:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lewisburg @ Bellefonte; 6 p.m.
Danville @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday May 3rd
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Tennis
Juniata @ Mifflinburg; 4 p.m.
Boys & Girls Track and Field
Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg @ Selinsgrove; 4 p.m.
Shikellamy @ Shamokin; 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mifflin County @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Warrior Run @ Central Columbia; 4:30 p.m.
Danville @ Central Mountain; 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove @ Milton; 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Southern Columbia; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Selinsgrove @ Danville; 5 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Crestwood; 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday May 4th
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Mifflinburg @ Jersey Shore; 4 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Central Mountain; 4:30 p.m.
Danville @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West @ Bloomsburg; 6:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Track and Field
Lewisburg @ Montoursville; 4 p.m.
Thursday May 5th
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Tennis
Juniata @ Shikellamy (DH; 1st match at 3 pm, 2nd match at 5 pm)
Boys Lacrosse
Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Midd-West @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.
Softball
Shikellamy @ Danville; 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run @ Hughesville; 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West @ Milton; 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore @ Shamokin; 4:30 p.m.
Friday May 6th
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys & Girls Track and Field
Central Mountain, Lewisburg @ Altoona Invitational; Noon
Selinsgrove, TBA @ Shamokin Invitational; 2 p.m.
Baseball
Warrior Run @ Central Columbia; 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain @ Danville; 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin @ Montoursville; 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hughesville @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mifflinburg @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.
Saturday May 7th
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Tennis
Central Columbia, Mifflinburg @ Williamsport (District IV Singles); 9 a.m.
Boys & Girls Track and Field
Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 9 a.m.
Central Columbia @ Shikellamy (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 10 a.m.
Hughesville, Mifflinburg @ Williamsport (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 10 a.m.
Baseball
Lewisburg @ Montoursville; 1 p.m.