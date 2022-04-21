Monday May 2nd

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

Shamokin @ Shenandoah Valley; 4 p.m.

Midd-West @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Track and Field

Midd-West, Milton @ Central Columbia; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.

Danville @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore @ Shamokin; 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellefonte @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin East @ Midd-West; 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lewisburg @ Bellefonte; 6 p.m.

Danville @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday May 3rd

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Tennis

Juniata @ Mifflinburg; 4 p.m.

Boys & Girls Track and Field

Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg @ Selinsgrove; 4 p.m.

Shikellamy @ Shamokin; 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mifflin County @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Warrior Run @ Central Columbia; 4:30 p.m.

Danville @ Central Mountain; 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove @ Milton; 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg @ Southern Columbia; 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Selinsgrove @ Danville; 5 p.m.

Lewisburg @ Crestwood; 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday May 4th

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Mifflinburg @ Jersey Shore; 4 p.m.

Lewisburg @ Central Mountain; 4:30 p.m.

Danville @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West @ Bloomsburg; 6:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Track and Field

Lewisburg @ Montoursville; 4 p.m.

Thursday May 5th

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Tennis

Juniata @ Shikellamy (DH; 1st match at 3 pm, 2nd match at 5 pm)

Boys Lacrosse

Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Midd-West @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.

Softball

Shikellamy @ Danville; 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run @ Hughesville; 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West @ Milton; 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore @ Shamokin; 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 6th

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys & Girls Track and Field

Central Mountain, Lewisburg @ Altoona Invitational; Noon

Selinsgrove, TBA @ Shamokin Invitational; 2 p.m.

Baseball

Warrior Run @ Central Columbia; 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain @ Danville; 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin @ Montoursville; 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hughesville @ Midd-West; 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mifflinburg @ Selinsgrove; 6:15 p.m.

Saturday May 7th

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Tennis

Central Columbia, Mifflinburg @ Williamsport (District IV Singles); 9 a.m.

Boys & Girls Track and Field

Selinsgrove @ Lewisburg (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 9 a.m.

Central Columbia @ Shikellamy (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 10 a.m.

Hughesville, Mifflinburg @ Williamsport (Freshman/Sophomore Meet); 10 a.m.

Baseball

Lewisburg @ Montoursville; 1 p.m.

