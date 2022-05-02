On Nov. 12, 1967, in a place most suited for it, an angel descended. Maylin Santos was born on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. At that moment, the surrounding oceans reflected the heavens so clearly. She safely landed in the loving hands of mother, Loyda, and father, Josue Diaz. Guarded by her three siblings, Mariam Gonzalez, Elsa Lerdo, and Josue Diaz, this once delicate flower became a loving woman.
On May 25, 1985, she married her childhood love, Benjamin Santos. They honored their vows, remaining with each other till death did them apart. At the onset of their 35-year-long journey, Maylin became a living guardian angel, giving birth to her firstborn son, Benjamin Santos the 3rd. She was the epitome of a mother; I imagine as God intended one to be. She extended her motherhood to second-born, Anthony Santos, and her only daughter Nayleen Santos.
She sacrificed, and was always willing to sacrifice, her own wants and needs for those of others. In effect, she became the center of the family. Involved in all family matters, she helped prep and plan birthday parties, Sweet 16’s, vow renewals, home purchases, and everything far and in between. She was proof, that though the heart is defined in size, it is boundless of space; making plenty of room for all her grandchildren, Antonio, Aria, Benjamin, Jameson, and Archie.
Unfortunately, like another iconic mother that comes to mind, she lost her firstborn son on Feb. 28, 2017. Crushed by the loss, she soon fell ill and was diagnosed with breast cancer. But like the warrior she was, she accepted God’s will; for her son to be in His kingdom while she continued her journey. In 2018, she was in complete remission.
For the next 5 years, she continued to spend as much time as possible with her loved ones; being there unconditionally whenever needed. But on April 27, 2022, she lost to a second battle of cancer. Yet more importantly, she ascended back home to be with her son and our Father.
If you would like to attend Maylin’s memorial, it will be held Saturday, May 7, at Zweier Funeral Home at 135 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service at 11.
