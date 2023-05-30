Maynard E. Loss, 80, Middleburg

Maynard E. Loss, age 80, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 29, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born May 20, 1943, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Stuart and Helen (Mitchell) Loss. Maynard was a 1961 graduate of Middleburg High School. On Dec. 28, 1963, he married the former Lena F. Shrawder, who survives.
His work history included the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office, International Paper for 21 years, and he retired from National Beef. He was a member of Richfield Life Ministries Church and the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association. Maynard enjoyed attending sales, particularly coin sales, and he had also made ice cream with his antique freezers for charity events.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years are two sons and daughters-in-law, Sean (Jodi) Loss of Middleburg, Randall (Lori) Loss of Camp Hill; daughter, Crystal (Randall Jones) Loss Jones; five grandchildren, Nicole (Dylan) Hoover, Krista (Austin) Gearhart, Peter Loss, Brandon (Nina Marie) Loss, Kelland Loss; five great-grandchildren, Saryssa, Gage and Daxton Hoover, Ian and Clay Gearhart; one sister, Charlotte (Elam) Beiler of Middleburg, and brother Myron (Alice) Loss of Ocala, Fla.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church, with Pastor Aaron Benner, David Eia and Bob Givens officiating.
A luncheon and time of fellowship will be held at the church fellowship hall following the service.
Private burial will be in Zion Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.