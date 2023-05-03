Maynard L. Stehr, 101, of Millersburg, formerly of Gratz, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Northern Dauphin Nursing & Rehab, Millersburg.
He was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Pitman, a son of the late Mabel and Rev. James F. Stehr. Maynard was a retired heating tech for Agway and also worked as a miner and a farmer over the years.
He was a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz, for over 50 years and a song leader at the church for 50 years.
Maynard is survived by his daughter, Sandra Smith; sister, Lurray Scholl; and grandson, Jody Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Stehr; and two sisters, Anna Smith and Naomi Stehr.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Zion EC Cemetery, Pitman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Maynard, visit www.reedfh.com.