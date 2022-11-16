Maynard S. Kratzer, 77, of Dewart, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 10, 1945, in Middleburg, a son of the late Stanley M. and Marie C. (Schell) Kratzer.
On March 16, 1968, Maynard married the former Margaret A. (Rider), of Dewart, who survives. They celebrated 55 years of marriage together this year.
Maynard worked for various places in the Valley but most of all he can be remembered for his extensive knowledge on fixing and repairing cars. If there was ever a question of where Maynard was at, he was in the garage tinkering with a car.
In addition to his wife, Maynard is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Jeremey Rhoades of Milton; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Venessa and Justin Diehl, Brittany and Levi Yost, Danielle Miller, Kaelyn Fogelman, Gavin and Amber Fogelman, Bryn Rhoades, Jayar Rhoades and Bruce Cox, 11 great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Fisher, Carsyn Diehl, Bella Specht, Jaylnn, Jaden, Brielle and Lillian Yost, Dallis, Kensington, Bayleigh, and Hunter Miller; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Alma and George Moody of Kreamer, Betty and George Shively of Lewisburg and Maxine Young of Watsontown.
In addition to his parents, Maynard was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa M. Kratzer and Peggy A. Cox; and one grandson, Brayden S. Cox.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions may be made to Tracy L. Rhoades in order to help offset funeral costs. She can be reached via email at MaynardKratzerDonations@gmail.com
A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847, followed by a funeral at noon with Pastor Branden Mestach officiating. Those in attendance are asked to use the Well entrance for the services.
Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
