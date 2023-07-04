Tips for keeping food cold

Tips for keeping cold foods cold

- Prep food the night before and let it sit in the refrigerator for several hours.

- Place food in a cooler packed with ice, trying not to leave any open spaces.

- When traveling, keep food in the air conditioned part of your car, not the trunk.

- Try not to place food in a sunny spot.

- Use insulated food containers.

- Create an insulated container by placing cold salads inside a larger dish filled with ice.

- If you want to use a decorative basket, line it with aluminum foil before adding ice.

- For plates and platters, use an inflatable serving bar filled with ice.

- Freeze fruit (strawberries, bananas, grapes, blueberries, etc.) in fruity drinks and salads.