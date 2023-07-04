You can have your mayonnaise-based salad and eat it, too, even at a picnic on a hot, summery day — just be smart about it.
We all know that food, especially items like macaroni salad and other dishes using mayonnaise-based dressings, should be eaten while they’re cold. Yet we’ve probably all been to summer picnics where guests are still ladling out Aunt Rosemary’s potato salad hours after the party started. Or perhaps they pack up the creamy cole slaw and ham salad that’s been sitting on a picnic table all afternoon and take them home to finish up the next day.
Why is it a bit of a roulette game to eat such foods if they’ve been sitting out and warming to room temperature? Besides the other ingredients, like eggs, meat and potatoes that can all go bad, mayo brings its own risks.
“Mayonnaise has a high concentration of fat since its main ingredient is eggs,” said Dr. Nicholas Gorski, UPMC Family Medicine in North Central Pa. “When fats are in the presence of air, oxidation occurs. Warmer temperatures also help in speeding up this process. Oxidation causes the food to spoil, giving it a rancid taste.”
No one knows exactly when food starts to “go bad,” so the best advice is to err on the side of caution.
“The FDA recommends that mayo-based salads are safe out of refrigeration for two hours,” Gorski said. “After this amount of time, the levels of oxidation and bacteria growth are too dangerous for the food to be consumed.”
You might even feel cavalier enough to risk a quick episode of food poisoning, but what if that quick episode lingers?
“If you eat anything that’s been left out too long with mayonnaise in it, it can lead to food poisoning, which can lead to an upset stomach, diarrhea, nausea and throwing up. So really, really bad stomach symptoms where you aren’t going to feel good for up to a few days,” said Dr. Ashley Lewis, Family Medicine Physician at Geisinger.
Typically, food poisoning symptoms can appear within four to six hours at the earliest, Lewis said, but they can take up to 24 hours to appear.
Along with an upset stomach, diarrhea and nausea, common symptoms of food poisoning can include stomach cramps and fever, Gorski said. If symptoms persist or worsen, it’s probably time to seek help from a care provider.
“The symptoms can be mild or severe and may require a visit with your doctor,” Gorski said. “If you have diarrhea that has lasted more than three days or is bloody, a fever over 102 degrees, vomiting to the point where you can’t hold down liquids, or are showing signs of dehydration, you should be seen by a physician.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends avoiding “the Danger Zone” — temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees — by refrigerating perishable food within two hours. Make that one hour if it’s a hot day, above 90 degrees. The USDA suggests keeping cold foods at an internal temperature of 40 degrees or below by nestling food in ice or keeping food in a cooler.
Salads stirred with creamy mayonnaise dressings are a highlight of picnics, barbecues and pool parties all summer long, but keep them cool or give them a pass. No matter how tasty, they are not worth the risk of food poisoning.
“Do not press your luck,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t feel good to have food poisoning, and nobody wants to spend their Fourth of July in the emergency department getting fluids.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.