SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious wants to appoint an event coordinator in order to get a better schedule of yearly events being held in the city.
Brosious said he is thankful the city and various groups want to hold events in the downtown and at the river, but he would like to see a better schedule so that the city can promote and help eliminate conflicts with various dates and groups.
"We are starting to see so many events taking place in the city and it's great," he told council. "I just think we should have a better schedule for everyone so we can avoid any conflicts that seem to occur."
Councilman John Barnhart agreed and said he wants to see the city continue to grow with various festivals and arts and crafts events through the year, but getting everyone on the same page is a must.
"We need an event coordinator," he said. "I feel Sunbury Revitalization Inc., the Sunbury Arts Council, Lite Fest and other groups can all get together and get on the same page."
Barnhart said he just wants to see each group succeed and not have two events being held on the same day or within days of each other so that everyone gets a chance to participate and enjoy the festivals.
"The event coordinator will meet with all bodies and discuss the events," he said. Once everyone agrees and the schedule is set, council then can approve it."
Barnhart said he would like to see someone from the parks and recreation department take the role as event coordinator, and that is not a position that would be up for hire.