RIVERSIDE — Riverside Mayor John LaMotte had a message for those gathered at the 57th Riverside-Rush Township Memorial Day Service on Sunday.
“Memorial Day comes with a debt, for every free breath we get to take,” referring to sacrifices of those who have served our nation.
Followed by an invocation from Mr. Sam Barney and the Boy Scout Troop 33 raising the flag to, “To the Colors,” followed by audience members joining in the National Anthem.
Keynote speaker Tim Egan, a staff sergeant with the United States Air Force, urged the the audience to think about why Memorial Day is important and should not be swept under the rug.
Memorial Day is necessary to honor the soldiers who have fought and protected us in war, he said. “Sacrifice without remembrance is pointless,” he said.
Following speeches by Egan and LaMotte, a moment of silence was observed in honor of those who lost their lives.
The audience was given an opportunity to step onto the stage and say a few words about friends or family who may have served and sacrificed their life.
A few residents accepted that invitation.
Wrapping up the speeches, the band played the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” followed by a Rifle Salute done by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard.
Pastor William Conrad, of the Danville Assembly of God Church in Riverside, offered the benediction.