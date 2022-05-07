James Anthony McDade, 80, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Margaret (Sweeney) McDade. On Dec. 14, 1963, he married the former Janet M. Marks who survives.
Shortly after school he, his mother, and his late brother moved to Selinsgrove. He soon started driving truck and continued to do so for over 50 years until his retirement in 2016.
James loved his family and his dog Chloe. He believed in God and in God’s goodness.
In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his son, Sean McDade; two granddaughters, Chelsie (Justin) Kline, and Elaine McDade; sister, Karen (Russell) Jones; two nieces, Mary (Pat) Patte and Kathleen Jones; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandi and Lynn Napp; one aunt, Eleanor Sweeney.
It was James’ wishes that no services be held.
Psalm 18:46 The Lord liveth; and blessed be my rock; and let the God of my salvation be exalted.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.