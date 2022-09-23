NORTHUMBERLAND — At the 25 minute mark in the first half Friday, Henry McElroy broke the Northumberland Christian School record for career goals scored with a 140 career goals.
McElroy scored two more goals and assisted on another in the win over Meadowbrook Christian.
Cole Knauss ended with a goal and an assist of his own for the Warriors (10-1-0 overall, 6-0-0 ACAA).
Jacob Reed scored the lone goal in the game for the Lions (6-2-0, 4-2-0 ACAA) in the first half.
Northumberland Christian 7, Meadowbrook Christian 1
First half
NC-Ethan Bennett, 37:22; NC-Henry McElroy (Sam Garvin) {broke NCS record for career goals [140]}, 25:32; MC-Jacob Reed (Luke Osman), 19:42; NC-McElroy (Nicholas Bisaccia), 3:52.
Second half
NC-McElroy (penalty kick), 25:27; NC-Cole Knauss (McElroy), 25:10; NC-Noah Conner (Knauss), 17:23; NC-Daniel Hayner (Luke Snyder), 0:52.
Shots: NC 14-2. Corners: NC 15-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 1 (Conner Bennett).