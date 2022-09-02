MILTON — After Tuesday's loss to Danville, Northumberland Christian bounced back as Henry McElroy scored four goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Meadowbrook Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action.
Jackson Conner contributed a goal and an assist for the Warriors (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACAA).
Nicholas Bisaccia and Daniel Hayner scored the Warriors' other two goals in the second half.
Northumberland Christian 7, Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy, 35:30; NC-McElroy (Sam Garvin), 20:27; NC-McElroy (Jackson Conner), 1:08.
Second half
NC-Conner (McElroy), 38:32; NC-McElroy (Luke Snyder), 37:06; NC-Nicholas Bisaccia (Cole Knauss), 35:07; NC-Daniel Hayner (penalty kick), 21:11.
Shots: NC 13-1. Corners: NC 8-3. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 5 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 1 (James Geise).