Defensive lineman Rodney McGraw on Sunday announced he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens for activity on Monday.
McGraw recently completed his redshirt freshman season with the Nittany Lions.
“Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience,” McGraw said in a post he shared on Twitter. “I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the portal at this time. With 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
The 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end finished the year with one tackle, which he accumulated against Minnesota during Penn State’s 45-17 White Out win in October. McGraw redshirted in 2021, but he received accolades as the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Game the week of the Nittany Lions’ contest against Illinois.
McGraw signed with Penn State as a three-star prospect from Elkhart Central High in Elkhart, Indiana. He initially committed to Indiana before flipping to Penn State in May 2020. He officially joined the program in January 2021 as an early enrollee.
McGraw is the second player over the past week to state his intention to transfer from the program. He joins quarterback Christian Veilleux.
ELTON HAYES