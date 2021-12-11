The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Erin McQuillen tied the Susquehanna record with six made 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points Saturday as the River Hawks cruised to a 76-42 nonconference women’s basketball win over Marywood.
McQuillen made the first six 3-pointers she took, and finished 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, tying the record, which has happened five times before.
Marywood (5-4) scored the first bucket of the game, but Susquehanna roared back with 13 straight including a pair of 3-pointers from McQuillen.
The River Hawk lead hovered around double-digits through the midway point of the second quarter until Susquehanna finished the period on an 8-2 run to take a 37-20 advantage into the break. Kaitlyn Lynch scored all eight of her points in the second quarter.
, while Isabella Schwabe added six points of her 11 points.
After halftime, Susquehanna continued to build onto its lead as it took a 37-point advantage on a traditional three-point play by freshman Kenzie Selvaggi. McQuillen had nine more points in third period, once again matching the team total of Marywood.