MILTON — The Lady Lions scored all four of their goals in the first half as Meadowbrook Christian (5-0) adds another shutout to their league record in their ACAA win over Belleville Mennonite. Audrey Millett finishes with a goal and an assist. Maddy Osman and Ember Erb scored the other goals.
The Lions' next game is this afternoon at Williamson at 12:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Belleville Mennonite 0
First half
MC-Maddy Osman (Audrey Millett), 36:35; MC-Millett, 32:05; Own Goal, 14:23; MC-Ember Erb (Madelyn Fasnaught), 9:14.
Shots: MC 12-1. Corners: MC 7-2. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 8; Meadowbrook Christian 1 (Emma George).