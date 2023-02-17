NORTHUMBERLAND — Kailey Devlin scores a game-high 14 points for Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) in the ACAA Semifinals. The Lions will meet Northumberland Christian for the ACAA Tournament championship this afternoon at NCS, tip-off is at 1:30 p.m.
ACAA Girls Tournament Semifinals
Meadowbrook Christian 42, Belleville Mennonite 22
Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) 42
A.Canelo 2 0-0 4; K.Devlin 4 5-7 14; A.Nevius 0 1-2 1; K.Bennage 0 2-2 2; M.Fasnacht 2 1-2 5; A.Millett 3 0-0 7; A.Smith 4 0-0 8; M.Eager 0 1-3 1. Totals: 15 10-16 42.
3-point goals: Devlin, Millett.
Did not score: E.George, B.Glowcheski, E.Swinegard.
Belleville Mennonite (13-7) 22
Natalie Yoder 2 0-0 5; Sonya Yoder 2 1-2 5; Leah Reed 1 0-0 2; Karina Renno 4 0-0 10. Totals: 9 1-2 22.
3-point goals: Renno 2, N.Yoder.
Did not score: Mariah Schuble, Miriam Stotlzfus.
Score by quarters
BVS;6;6;5;3 — 22
MCS;14;7;14;7 — 42