BLOOMSBURG - Ashton Canelo lead the Lions in scoring with 22 points in Meadowbrook's victory over the Rams. The next game for MCS is Thursday afternoon as they host Grace Prep High School.
Meadowbrook Christian 48, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 26
Meadowbrook Christian (2-1) 48
Ashton Canelo 9 4-7 22, Noah Smith 4 0-0 8, Michael Smith 0 2-3 2, Jacob Reed 3 0-2 8, Levi Erb 1 0-0 2, Jacob Blair 3 0-0 6. Team totals: 20 6-12 48.
3-point goals: Reed (2).
Did not score: Gabe Rodriquez, Copeland Locke, Josiah Baker, Josh Dugan, Joan Robel.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 26
Joshua Krick 1 0-0 2, Iben Mottern 1 0-0 3, Owen Panikkar 2 0-2 5, Lucas Eisenhuth 1 1-3 3, Toby Zasac 3 2-7 8, James Lloyd 1 2-3 5. Team totals: 9 5-17 26.
3-point goals: Mottern, Panikkar.
Did not score: Josh Bogart.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian;9;9;20;10 — 48
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech;7;9;0;10 — 26