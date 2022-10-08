MUNCY — Kat Bennage scored two goals for Meadowbrook Christian. Alyssa Canelo and Audrey Millett each finished with a goal and an assist as the Lady Lions (13-1 overall, 6-0 ACAA) upset Muncy on their Senior Night.
Emile Nagel and Mia Edkin scored the Indians' two goals in the game. This was the team's second non-conference loss on the season.
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Muncy 2
First half
MC-Kat Bennage (Audrey Millett), 29:00; MC-Maddy Osman (Kailey Devlin), 27:59; MC-Devlin, 23:21; MC-Alyssa Canelo (Madalyn Fasnacht), 8:34.
Second half
MC-Bennage (Canelo), 16:23.
Shots: MC 10-7. Corners: MC 4-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Emma George 6, Alayna Smith 1); Muncy 5.