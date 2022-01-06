MILTON - Ashton Canelo had himself a night as he dropped in 28 points to lead the Lions to victory at home.
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 59, MILLVILLE 44
Meadowbrook Christian (7-3) 59
Ashton Canelo 12 4-8 28, Gabe Rodriguez 1 0-2 2, Micheal Smith 2 0-0 5, Noah Smith 3 0-3 6, Jacob Reed 4 1-2 12, Jacob Blair 1 0-0 2, Elijah Cruz 0 1-3 1, Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3. Team totals: 24 6-18 59.
3-point goals: Reed (3), Dugan, M.Smith.
Did not score: Levi Erb, Copeland Locke, Josiah Baker.
Millville (0-5) 44
Landon Evans 7 0-0 14, Nicah Savage 6 3-4 17, Hayden Weaver 2 0-0 5, Thomas Kraintz 1 0-0 2, Patrick Stefan 3 0-0 6. Team totals: 18 3-4 44.
3-point goals: Savage (2), Weaver.
Did not score: Eli Klinger, Nick Arnold.
Score by quarters
Millville;8;12;10;14 — 44
Meadowbrook Christian;16;14;23;16 — 59