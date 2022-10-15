MILTON — Audrey Millett scored three goals and dished out an assist for the Lady Lions in their regular season finale against North Penn-Mansfield. Alyssa Canelo finished the game with two goals of her own, both coming in the first half. Kat Bennage dished out two assists in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian finishes the year with a record of 16-2 overall, and 7-1 in ACAA play. They will now prepare for the ACAA Tournament this coming Friday at Blair County Christian.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, North Penn-Mansfield 2
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, 31:02; MC-Alyssa Canelo (Maddy Osman), 13:48; MC-Canelo (Kat Bennage), 9:43.
Second half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht (Millett), 25:20; NPM-Brooke Wilcok, 22:22; MC-Millett, 10:07; MC-Millett (Bennage), 3:42; NPM-Jeanna Conrad, 0:34.
Shots: MC 18-4. Corners: MC 8-1. Saves: North Penn-Mansfield 12 (Tierney Patterson); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).