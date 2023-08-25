MILTON — Madeline Osman scored three goals and dished out two assists for the Lady Lions in their victory over Montgomery in the Meadowbrook Kickoff Tournament semifinals on Friday. Kailey Devlin and Audrey Millett each scored twice in the second half.
Meadowbrook will face Wyalusing today at 1:00 p.m. in the championship game at home.
Meadowbrook Kickoff Tournament Semifinals
Meadowbrook Christian 7, Montgomery 1
First half
MC - Madeline Osman, 31:53; M - Rubi Solano, 31:20; MC - Osman, 29:04.
Second half
MC - Kailey Devlin (Osman), 29:58; MC - Audrey Millett, 27:24; MC - Osman, 23:43; MC - Devlin, 21:05; MC - Millett (Osman), 18:33.
Shots: MC 23-3. Corners: MC 12-3. Saves: Montgomery 16 (Addison Muhl); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).