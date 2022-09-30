MILLVILLE — Kailey Devlin scored four of the Lady Lions' eight goals in their shutout win over Millville. Both Kat Bennage and Audrey Millett each ended with two goals and an assist for Meadowbrook Christian (11-1 overall, 5-0 ACAA). The team is back in action next Friday as they face Belleville Mennonite on the road.

Meadowbrook Christian 8, Millville 0

First half

MC-Kat Bennage, 21:05; MC-Kailey Devlin (Audrey Millett), 7:33; MC-Devlin, 1:22.

Second half

MC-Devlin, 37:17; MC-Bennage, 26:45; MC-Devlin (Bennage), 26:09; MC-Millett (Ember Erb), 10:55; MC-Millett, 4:11.

Shots: MC 15-2. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: Millville 7 (Caitlyn Ludwig); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).

Tags

Trending Video