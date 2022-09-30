MILLVILLE — Kailey Devlin scored four of the Lady Lions' eight goals in their shutout win over Millville. Both Kat Bennage and Audrey Millett each ended with two goals and an assist for Meadowbrook Christian (11-1 overall, 5-0 ACAA). The team is back in action next Friday as they face Belleville Mennonite on the road.
Meadowbrook Christian 8, Millville 0
First half
MC-Kat Bennage, 21:05; MC-Kailey Devlin (Audrey Millett), 7:33; MC-Devlin, 1:22.
Second half
MC-Devlin, 37:17; MC-Bennage, 26:45; MC-Devlin (Bennage), 26:09; MC-Millett (Ember Erb), 10:55; MC-Millett, 4:11.
Shots: MC 15-2. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: Millville 7 (Caitlyn Ludwig); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).