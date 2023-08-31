Since his addition to the Meadowbrook Christian coaching staff prior to the 2020 season, Brian Osman has been preparing for the day when he might be called on to make the critical decisions that can make the difference between a success and a setback.
Well, Osman is getting his opportunity.
Promoted to Meadowbrook’s head coaching post when longtime skipper Brian Elsasser opted to retire, Osman is inheriting an experienced outfit with all sorts of talent that hopes to defend the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship the Lions girls claimed last year with a victory over Juniata Christian. A loss to Benton in the District 4-A quarterfinals ended Meadowbrook’s season.
“For the 2023 season, we are looking to continue to build on last year’s success,” Osman admitted. “We have a strong nucleus, with some solid freshmen coming up.”
And if the Lions (21-3 overall, 10-0 in ACAA) celebrate a second consecutive ACAA title and bring home some memorable hardware, the productive quartet of senior midfielders Madeline Osman and Kailey Devlin, senior striker Audrey Millett and sophomore midfielder Kat Bennage likely will play leading roles throughout the regular season and beyond.
Also back are junior goalkeeper Emma George, junior defender Abby Schuler, sophomore back Mel Eager and sophomore forward Maddie Fasnacht.
George, Eager and Grace Ask also were part of the Meadowbrook roster. So was Alyssa Canelo, an all-league performer who graduated last spring. Recent grad Ember Erb was the other member of the Lions’ six-player contingent to reap all-league honors.
“I think the experience gained by the basketball team during that run will definitely help us,” Brian Osman said. “Being a small Christian school, having a lot of the same players on both squads is a definite plus.”
Since James Snyder opted to retire, Norry Christian chose Chrissy Hudson to succeed the remarkably experienced Snyder. And Hudson has quite a bit of work to do since all-league performers Jenika Krum and Ellianna Zwatty graduated while rising senior Eden Daku-Treas transferred to Shikellamy.
The good news, assuming they return, is sophs Carrie King and Ava Phillips are super athletic.