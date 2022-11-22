DANVILLE — When Wyomissing comes to Danville on Friday night, the farthest thing from the Ironmen’s brains is revenge for what happened in the Reading area two seasons ago.
The Rams dominated Danville, 44-14, in a state semifinal victory on their home field. But that’s not what coach Mike Brennan took from that contest in his first season at Danville.
“It’s not like, ‘oh good, we have Wyomissing here, we have to get revenge.’ We have a lot of respect for Wyomissing’s program. But for us, this is all about us,” Brennan said. “With the defensive switch, and the all the work in the weight room, it is about the commitment we made to our football program is to put ourselves in the position to beat the programs we aren’t supposed to beat. Teams we haven’t beaten in the past, and teams that no one expect us to beat.”
The Ironmen (12-0) get that chance against the Rams (13-0), who have won the last four District 3 Class 3A championships, and were PIAA finalists the last two seasons, at home at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
“You look at the film from the game two years ago — it wasn’t close. We weren’t close to competing with Neumann-Goretti last year (in the quarterfinals). We feel as a program that we have turned that corner, and made the progress, that I feel like we can compete with the best teams in Pennsylvania,” Brennan said. “That is certainly the difference with this game is we expect to play a four-quarter game.
“These are the very best teams, and this is the team that represented the East the last two years in the state championship game.”
Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum hasn’t changed much, and why would he? He became District 3’s all-time winningest coach with his 349th win in the district championship game. The only active coach with more victories — Jim Roth of Southern Columbia. Wolfrum passed Mike Williams — the former Manheim Central coach — for the District 3 lead, and to move into sixth place all-time. Roth, George Curry, Dunmore’s Jack Henzes, Upper Saint Clair’s Jim Rendler and Don Bailey of Forest Hills are the only coaches ahead of Wolfrum in Pennsylvania history.
Not only are the Rams the two-time state finalist, Wyomissing also ended Southern Columbia’s 65-game winning streak last year. The offense will be a tough stop for the potent Danville defense. It’s the Delware Wing-T, but with what Brennan says, “when I say big, I mean they have three guys that are different-level big. I mean college redshirt sophomore offensive lineman big.”
And at least one is a different-level athlete at the size. A simple Google search of Jven Williams highlights — at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds — shows Williams shows why the Penn State commit has moved to the No. 6 in the overall rankings. It’s the biggest pulling guard in the Wing-T you’ll ever see and one look at Williams’ body as he pancakes a poor defensive back, shows there is room for him to get even bigger.
“I’m not sure we’ve seen a dude that big in general,” senior linebacker Mason Raup said.
It’s going be on Raup and the defense to figure out the Wyomissing Wing-T, but one big plus is the Ironmen players are familiar with it. They ran it until they were sophomores at all levels of football, and they had to prepare for Southern Columbia.
“We’ve been running that up until 3 years ago. I’ve played multiple positions (on offense) in the systems when I was little,” Raup said. “Our coaches have all the film we will ever need (on the Wing-T).”
The Rams’ version of the Wing-T this season uses their size advantage against most high school teams.
“They like to belly, and Iso a lot with the size of their line,” Raup said. “They will sprinkle in the sweep to get outside, but like every Wing-T team, they’ll sneak a trap in here or there. I think we’ll do a good job of trusting our reads.”
Wyomissing doesn’t have an 1,000-yard rusher, but the Rams three starting running backs have all topped 800 yards on the ground this season. Halfback Charlie McIntyre has run for 974 yards, and averages a team-high 13.2 yards per carry. Matthew Kramer has 20 rushing touchdowns to go along with 907 yards, while Andrew Eisenhower has 816 yards, seven scores and averages 11.7 yards per carry.
Brennan knows that kind of beef will give his defense some problems.
“This is clearly our biggest challenge, clearly as far as getting stops, getting off the field and not letting them rack up first downs and scoring points, Brennan said. “They are very good. They score 44 points per game. They run a system that they just plug the next round of kids into, and those kids know that system. They aren’t going to make mistakes, and beat themselves.
“They can run the football against anyone, so we are going to have to prove that we can stop them.”
The Ironmen counter with their own offense, and Brennan thinks that even though both teams defenses have been outstanding all season — only one team has scored more than twice against the Rams this season, rival Berks Catholic on Sept. 16 scored 24 points, and the Ironmen have posted eight shutouts and allowed more than two scores in a game for the first time this season in last week’s win over Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A title game — there could be a offensive battle at Ironmen Stadium.
“When you flip it around, their T(tackle)-N(nose guard)-T (tackle) is as big as you’ll ever see in high school football. They are athletic, their feet are good; they are space eaters,” Brennan said. “That allows their linebackers, and edge people to run around and come off the edge. Not only will we have to run the football, we’re going to have to protect the quarterback.”
Danville’s passing game is the best the Rams have seen this season, and senior standout Carson Persing had 228 yards receiving in the first meeting as a sophomore.
“Offensively we have to score points. We feel like we can, but we’ve got to protect the quarterback; we have to run the ball; we have to secure the ball,” Brennan said. “But to be sure, it’s the biggest challenge of the season for our offense, too.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will play the winner of a 1 p.m. Saturday contest at the South Philadelphia Super Site between Neumann-Goretti (8-3) and Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) in the state semifinals.